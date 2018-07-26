Powerful Chelsea Director To Hold Further Juventus Talks, Three Players Could Be Discussed

Follow @insidefutbol





Powerful Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is set to continue her talks with Juventus in Nice on Saturday, with Daniele Rugani, Gonzalo Higuain and even potentially Miralem Pjanic on the agenda.



Granovskaia flew into Italy earlier this week and held a meeting with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici on Thursday morning.











She then spent some time shopping and was then driven to Nice, where she will hold another meeting with Paratici on Saturday.



According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, at the meeting Rugani will be discussed and Chelsea are said to have a rough agreement over a €55m deal.





Higuain, who is rated highly by new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, will also crop up in discussions, with the potential for a double deal involving the striker and Rugani not having been ruled out.



It is also claimed that even Pjanic could be the subject of talks.



Juventus have been firm on the highly rated midfielder and will only sell for around the €100m mark.



Chelsea are now pressing the accelerator on their transfer business as the start of the new Premier League season draws ever closer.

