Real Betis Ready To Press Transfer Accelerator For Leeds United Linked Striker

Real Betis could be set to step on the transfer accelerator for Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo, who has been linked with Leeds United this summer.



Lazio are prepared to allow Caicedo to leave the Stadio Olimpico in the current window, despite only signing him last year for €2.5m from Espanyol.











The Ecuadorian's stock has remained high in La Liga and, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Real Betis are keen on taking him back to Spain.



It is claimed that Real Betis are ready to move quickly to sign Caicedo.





The 29-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, including English Championship giants Leeds, and it remains to be seen if any sides make a big push to rival Real Betis for his signature.



Caicedo struggled to command regular minutes on the pitch for Lazio last season as he failed to make an impact in Italian football.



He finished the campaign with six goals in 33 appearances to his name.



Caicedo has been prolific at international level for Ecuador, scoring 22 goals for his country.

