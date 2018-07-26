XRegister
26/07/2018 - 21:21 BST

Sampdoria Supremo Comments On Pedro Obiang Link

 




Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has admitted to his side being interested in West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang.

The Serie A side are widely thought to be closing in on Obiang, who is keen to return to the club he left in 2015 to move to England.




He has been tipped to soon complete a move following Sampdoria lodging a bid of €10m with the Hammers; Obiang is pushing for the switch to happen.

But Ferrero will not be drawn into the status of his side's move for Obiang and is only willing to admit the Spaniard is of interest to Sampdoria.
 


Asked about Obiang by reporters, Ferrero said: "He is a name that interests us.

"Let's see."


Obiang made over 100 appearances for Sampdoria during his time at the club before he left to sample the Premier League with West Ham.

The midfielder saw injury disrupt his campaign with West Ham last season and was restricted to 21 Premier League appearances.
 