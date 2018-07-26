XRegister
26/07/2018 - 15:59 BST

Sensational Celtic – Several Bhoys Fans Salute Win Over Rosenborg On Social Media

 




Celtic registered a comeback win over Rosenborg in a Champions League qualification game on Wednesday night and their fans have taken to social media to express their delight.

Playing at home, Celtic made a comeback after falling behind to an early goal to register a convincing 3-1 win over Rosenborg in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie.




With manager Brendan Rodgers terming the win 'absolutely magnificent', Celtic fans are feeling buoyant heading into the away leg in August. Club fan Mark Salisbury liked the 'excellent' movement shown by the Bhoys, with Jason Mcguigan finding the team 'sensational'.
 

 


Hailey Mclay though would have preferred it if the team had put away all the chances and scored more but will take the win nevertheless.

 

 

 


Paul Allen, who attended the game, found the second half display to be 'brilliant', although he did have a complaint about the sound system at Celtic Park.
 

 

Meanwhile, Danny had no complains whatsoever, describing the atmosphere inside the stadium as 'rocking'.

Shaun Kean thinks the team should have got a fourth goal and killed the tie, while Paul Bhoy84 is already dreaming about a treble.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 