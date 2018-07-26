This Isn’t About Taking Over – Leeds United Minority Investors Rule Out Full Club Purchase

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United minority investors 49ers Enterprises are not interested in potentially taking control of the club.



Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani sold ten per cent of the Championship side to the San Francisco 49ers group in May this year.











Paraag Marathe, the vice-president of San Francisco 49ers, has been appointed as a director at Leeds as a result of the investment.



But he insists that despite buying a shareholding, his group are not looking to take over at Elland Road and are instead simply seeking to add their knowledge to the mix to make Leeds successful.





Marathe explained to BBC Radio Leeds: "We're just trying to apply expertise.



"The past has been chequered with examples of foreign owners or investors coming in, not being involved or having an interest but doing it 'just because', or coming over and trying to take everything over.



"We don't have intentions for either one of those, we're just trying to help Andrea [Radrizzani], Angus [Kinnear – managing director], Victor [Orta – director of football] and coach Marcelo [Bielsa], getting everyone on the same page to help them get promoted.



"This isn't a casual hands-off, nor trying to take over – we're offering assistance."



It had been thought the investment from the American group would be pumped into the transfer pot at Leeds, but so far the Whites have signed just two players, both on loan from Chelsea.



They are though reportedly closing in on deals for Wolves left-back Barry Douglas and Derby County striker Matej Vydra.

