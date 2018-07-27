Arsenal Boss Open To Further Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has revealed that though signing another player is not optimally important for him, he will be open to discuss any possibility if such a situation arises.



The Gunners have snapped up as many as five players already this summer, with Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtsteiner all coming in to strengthen the squad ahead of a challenging new season.











The newly appointed boss is content with the signings he has already made, though he insists that he cannot rule out the possibility of one more transfer if such a situation arises.



However, Emery also took time to clarify that one more signing is not absolutely crucial and he is more than happy with what he has already got.





"For me, if there is a possibility to sign another player, it isn’t important now, but while the window is open we can discuss the possibility", Emery told his club's official website.



On what he has seen from his squad this pre-season, the head coach said that he is more content seeing his players working on their fitness rather than worrying about results.



"We are watching every match.



"Each condition on the pitch individually and collectively.



"Now, for me, it’s the moment to work on tactical things, to work on getting every player up to speed."



"The result isn’t the most important thing for me right now, it's other things.



"It’s all about the positioning, the movement on the pitch, the individual quality and the combinations together."



The Gunners are currently in Singapore, where they will take on French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly on Saturday.

