Chelsea Make Jordan Pickford First Choice To Replace Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea have made Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford their number one target to replace Thibaut Courtois, according to Sky Sports News.



Courtois has held off penning a new Chelsea contract and is now into the final 12 months of his deal at Stamford Bridge.











He has been tipped for a move to Real Madrid in Spain and Chelsea are already looking at options to replace the Belgian between the sticks.



They were linked with Alisson before he joined Liverpool, while AC Milan's Pepe Reina is mooted to be an option.





But it is claimed Everton's Pickford is Chelsea's first choice.



Chelsea have yet to formally approach Everton over signing the goalkeeper and Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is to speak to Courtois once he arrives back at the club after his post World Cup break.



Everton paid an initial £25m to sign Pickford from Sunderland and it is unclear how much they might demand from Chelsea.



Pickford's stock rose further during a good World Cup campaign with England.

