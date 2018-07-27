XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2018 - 16:39 BST

Claim From Italy: West Ham Agree To Loan Exit For Pedro Obiang

 




West Ham have agreed to let Pedro Obiang move to Sampdoria on an initial loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause, it has been claimed.

The Spaniard has been angling for a return to his former club this summer and has already agreed contractual terms with the Serie A outfit ahead of his proposed switch.




West Ham and Sampdoria have been butting heads over the last few days to reach an agreement and there were suggestions that deal for his transfer is imminent.

But it seems the two clubs have reached a compromise for Obiang and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Sampdoria are set to sign the midfielder on an initial loan.
 


West Ham have agreed to let the player return to Italy for a loan fee of €2m and Sampdoria have agreed to include a mandatory purchase clause of €7m in the agreement.

The Hammers are also in line to receive another €1m in bonuses as part of the deal, which would take the final fee to around €10m.


The two clubs are working on the final details of the deal, but an agreement is in place between West Ham and Sampdoria.

Obiang is expected to travel to Italy soon in order to complete the formalities of the loan move.
 