06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2018 - 14:44 BST

Everton Tipped As Unlikely To Sign Wolves Target Yerry Mina

 




Everton are not confident of completing a deal to sign Wolves target Yerry Mina in the ongoing transfer window.

Barcelona have decided to sell the player who they signed in the January window from Palmeiras and are also keen to make a huge profit from his departure.




The Catalan giants are reportedly eyeing a fee in excess of €40m and want to insert a buy-back clause into any agreement to sell the Colombian this summer.

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for the defender and have approached Barcelona in order to reach an agreement for Mina’s proposed transfer.
 


However, there has been little movement in the saga over the last few days and, according to the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees are losing hope of signing the centre-back.

Everton are nowhere close to meeting Barcelona’s valuation of the defender and the club believe that they are unlikely to bridge the gap over the next couple of weeks.


Wolves have also shown an interest in Mina, but it remains to be seen whether they will agree to fork out the money Barcelona are demanding for the Colombian.

Mina’s strong showing in the World Cup caught the attention of Everton who want to sign a centre-back this summer.
 