Imagine What He’ll Be Like In Five Games – Steven Gerrard Hugely Impressed With Rangers New Boy

Steven Gerrard is intrigued at the prospect of getting more out of Rangers new boy Lassana Coulibaly in the coming weeks and months after a majestic performance from him on Thursday night.



Alfredo Morelos' 18th minute header was good enough to earn Rangers a crucial 1-0 away win in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier against NK Osijek.











Coulibaly, who joined Rangers on loan from SCO Angers this summer, made his debut for the club and Gerrard was enthused with what he saw from the midfielder.



The Rangers boss lavished praise on the Mali international for the energy and work rate he showed to command the midfield and expressed his delight at seeing the midfielder perform.





Gerrard is excited about what more he could do in the coming weeks and months as he becomes fitter following more minutes on the pitch.



The Rangers boss told the club’s official channel: “Lassana was majestic and he covered every blade of grass.



“He was tough, he won tackles, he won duels, he gave us energy and he broke play up for us.



“That is his first 90 minutes – can you imagine what he is going to be like after five or six performances and five or six games in his legs?”



Gerrard will be hopeful of seeing his team complete the job and progress when they host NK Osijek next week at Ibrox.

