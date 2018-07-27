Nice Feeling – Ryan Kent Delighted With Rangers Bow

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Ryan Kent has insisted that it was a nice feeling for him to have managed to make his debut for the Gers, though the aim now will be to push on and become a first team regular.



The 21-year-old loanee from Liverpool managed his first full 90 minutes for the Glasgow-based side, helping Steven Gerrard's team win the first leg of their Europa League second qualifier round tie 1-0 away from home against NK Osijek.











The youngster insists it was a difficult game for his team, but one they saw out and will now have a result to carry in to the next leg on 2nd August.



"It was a great feeling to make my debut for Rangers, it was a difficult game but I think the boys put in a good shift and saw the game out. We have that result to take home now", Kent told his club's official website.





On a personal note, the former England Under-20 international said that it was not a totally satisfactory performance, but that is something he can build on in the future.



“I think I can build on that performance, there were moments in the game which I wasn’t happy with and moments where I was.