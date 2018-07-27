Paris Saint-Germain Cool Interest In Manchester United Target Jerome Boateng

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United targeted defender Jerome Boateng is not a priority for Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite their recent links.



Bayern Munich are prepared to listen to offers for the 29-year-old centre-back, who has also been keen to leave the club in order to take up a fresh challenge in his career.











The German champions recently insisted that they are not in talks with any club to sell Boateng, but the defender has been attracting interest from several sides.



The defender features on the shortlist of targets for Manchester United this summer and there are suggestions that his representatives have been in touch with PSG.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Germany international is not a pressing concern for PSG and he is down the pecking order in terms of priorities for the club.



The Parisians are more interested in recruiting a midfielder before the end of the transfer window and strengthening their defensive resources is not a priority at the moment.



PSG believe that in Thiago Silva they already have an experienced centre-back and are unlikely to bring in one more defender this summer.



It has been claimed Boateng is unlikely to join the French champions over the next few weeks.

