Premier League Perfect For Yerry Mina – Associated Agent On Everton and Wolves Target

Mario Mauri, an agent who was involved in the deal which took Everton and Wolves target Yerry Mina to Barcelona, feels the Premier League would be great fit for the defender.



Barcelona are ready to let Mina go this summer, despite a good World Cup campaign, after he failed to win over coach Ernesto Valverde.











He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League outfits, most recently Everton and Wolves, and Mauri thinks that a switch to England would be good news for Mina.



Asked by RMC Sport if the Premier League is the right league for the Colombian, Mauri replied: "Yes, I think so.





"In the past there were two Italian teams, one English and one French, but for me the English league is the most suitable.



"He is very tall and looks awkward, but he is fast and dangerous, even in attack."



Mauri says the situation with regards to Mina is currently on standby, with new clubs linked with the Colombia international every day.



"A new one comes out every day, but what concerns us, in collaboration with his uncle Jair Mina, who runs this, is the situation which is on standby."



Mina caught the eye with his performances in Russia for Colombia, who reached the last 16 of the World Cup.



And Barcelona are looking to make a profit on the €11.8m they paid Palmeiras in January this year for Mina.

