06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2018 - 13:04 BST

Rangers Fail With Kyle Lafferty Bid

 




Rangers have had a bid knocked back by Hearts for striker Kyle Lafferty, it has been claimed.

Steven Gerrard is keen to add more attacking resources to his squad this summer and Rangers have been eyeing a move for 30-year-old striker in the ongoing window.




Rangers have made a move for the hitman, but according to STV, Hearts have rejected the bid that arrived from the Glasgow giants recently.

It has been claimed that the offer was in the region of £200,000, which is well below Hearts’ valuation of the player, despite him being in the final year of his contract with the club.
 


As revealed by Rangers chairman Dave King recently, the club are eyeing two more signings this summer, with Lafferty being considered a key target for the club.

However, Rangers will need to go back to the drawing board and assess whether they will make another bid for their former player, who left the club in 2012.


Lafferty is believed to be keen to return to Ibrox this summer.

Rangers are also working on a deal to sign Kean Bryan from Manchester City and are hopeful of completing the move in the coming days.
 