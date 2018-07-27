Roma Put Arsenal and Tottenham Targets On Midfield Transfer Hitlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are eyeing signing either Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi or Tottenham Hotspur linked Tanguy Ndombele as they look for a midfield boost.



The Giallorossi have received an influx of funds from selling Alisson to Liverpool in a world record deal for a goalkeeper and recently failed to spend some of the money when they missed out on Malcom, who has joined Barcelona.











Roma are now looking to make sure they have balance in their midfield and as such they have zeroed in on two players wanted by Premier League clubs.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma's first choice to balance out their midfield is Sevilla's N'Zonzi.





But Arsenal are interested in the Sevilla midfielder and Roma might have to look elsewhere.



As such, the second name on their list is that of Lyon schemer Ndombele, a player who is of interest to Tottenham.



It is estimated that N'Zonzi would cost Roma around €30m to sign from Sevilla, while Ndombele would be slightly cheaper.



Roma reached the semi-final stage in the Champions League last season and are keen to make sure they improve on their squad strength this summer.

