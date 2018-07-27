Sampdoria Preparing To Sweeten Pedro Obiang Offer To West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are ready to adjust their offer for West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang to reach an agreement with the Hammers.



At present the Italian Serie A side have offered €10m for the midfielder, but West Ham are demanding an extra €2m.











Obiang has already agreed a five-year contract with Sampdoria and has been promised a key role at the heart of the club's midfield next season.



Now Sampdoria want to find an agreement with West Ham.





According to Italian daily Il Seccolo XIX, Sampdoria are thinking about offering either a percentage of any future sale or certain bonus payments to West Ham.



The Serie A side are hopeful of adding to their current proposal to make it acceptable to West Ham.



The Premier League outfit signed Obiang from Sampdoria in 2015 and he has played regular football for the Hammers.



But Obiang is now ready to return to Italy and has been pushing for the Sampdoria move to happen.

