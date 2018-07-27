XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2018 - 12:20 BST

Sampdoria Preparing To Sweeten Pedro Obiang Offer To West Ham

 




Sampdoria are ready to adjust their offer for West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang to reach an agreement with the Hammers.

At present the Italian Serie A side have offered €10m for the midfielder, but West Ham are demanding an extra €2m.




Obiang has already agreed a five-year contract with Sampdoria and has been promised a key role at the heart of the club's midfield next season.

Now Sampdoria want to find an agreement with West Ham.
 


According to Italian daily Il Seccolo XIX, Sampdoria are thinking about offering either a percentage of any future sale or certain bonus payments to West Ham.

The Serie A side are hopeful of adding to their current proposal to make it acceptable to West Ham.


The Premier League outfit signed Obiang from Sampdoria in 2015 and he has played regular football for the Hammers.

But Obiang is now ready to return to Italy and has been pushing for the Sampdoria move to happen.
 