Some Things Made Me Laugh – Chelsea and Man City Target Miralem Pjanic On Transfer Speculation

Chelsea and Manchester City linked midfielder Miralem Pjanic has insisted that he is calm amidst the speculation over his future at Juventus this summer.



Pjanic has been a key player for Juventus over the last few seasons as they continue to dominate the domestic scene in Italy.











The midfielder is considered a key component of Massimiliano Allegri’s side, but there are suggestions that the club could consider offers to sell him this summer.



Following the big money purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, Juventus are prepared to lose one or two top stars to balance their books and Pjanic is believed to be a player the club are prepared to let go.





Chelsea and Manchester City have been amongst the clubs who are believed to be eyeing the Bosnian, but the player is not too distracted about all the speculation surrounding his future.



“I read a bit of everything”, reacting to the rumours, the midfielder told Sky Italia.



“So many things made me laugh, but I am calm.”



Juventus are believed to be ready to sell the 28-year-old midfield schemer if they receive offers in the region of €100m.

