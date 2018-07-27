Sporting Lisbon Offer Lucrative Contract To Newcastle United Linked Milan Badelj

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon have made a last ditch effort to get their hands on Newcastle United linked midfielder Milan Badelj, who has been moving closer to Lazio.



The 29-year-old midfielder is available on a free transfer after he decided against signing a new contract with Fiorentina at the end of the season.











Newcastle have been linked with a move for him, but Sporting Lisbon were believed to be close to signing him when his agent flew to Portugal for negotiations.



However, Lazio stepped into the race earlier this week and the player has been edging towards joining the Serie A giants in the coming days on a four-year contract.





But a deal has not been struck yet and according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Sporting Lisbon have launched a desperate attempt to take Badelj to Portugal this summer.



The Portuguese giants have offered a contract worth €10m, spread over four years, which is believed to be a significantly larger deal than Lazio are offering.



The midfielder, who was on the verge of joining Lazio, is yet to respond to the offer from Sporting Lisbon.



Lazio believe that they have done the groundwork to sign the Croatian, but it remains to be seen whether they will be forced to offer more money in light of the latest move by the Portuguese giants.



It is also unclear whether Newcastle could yet make a late move in the race for Badelj.

