St Mirren Boss Hoping To Seal Loan for Manchester United Youngster

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs has expressed his hope to beat St Johnstone to the signature of Manchester United youngster Matty Willock on a season-long loan deal.



The 21-year-old, a product of Manchester United's youth academy, spent the second half of last season on loan at St Johnstone, managing 12 appearances.











If St Mirren manage to capture the player on loan, it will be Willock's fourth consecutive loan spell, with the other two being at Dutch club Utrecht.



Stubbs though insists that his club are far from being in a position to comment on a deal, though they hope to get it over the line soon.





"We are not in a position to say that it is done", Stubbs was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"He is a big lad, six foot one or two, powerful, aggressive, he will get around the pitch."



The youngster spent time at Arsenal's youth academy before moving to Manchester United in 2012.



He was promoted to senior level two years later, though he is yet to make his debut for Jose Mourinho's side.



St Mirren meanwhile go into their final Scottish League Cup sectional tie at home Dumbarton one point behind Kilmarnock in Group H.

