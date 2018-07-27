XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2018 - 17:09 BST

St Mirren Boss Hoping To Seal Loan for Manchester United Youngster

 




St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs has expressed his hope to beat St Johnstone to the signature of Manchester United youngster Matty Willock on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, a product of Manchester United's youth academy, spent the second half of last season on loan at St Johnstone, managing 12 appearances.




If St Mirren manage to capture the player on loan, it will be Willock's fourth consecutive loan spell, with the other two being at Dutch club Utrecht.

Stubbs though insists that his club are far from being in a position to comment on a deal, though they hope to get it over the line soon.
 


"We are not in a position to say that it is done", Stubbs was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"He is a big lad, six foot one or two, powerful, aggressive, he will get around the pitch."


The youngster spent time at Arsenal's youth academy before moving to Manchester United in 2012.

He was promoted to  senior level two years later, though he is yet to make his debut for Jose Mourinho's side.

St Mirren meanwhile go into their final Scottish League Cup sectional tie at home Dumbarton one point behind Kilmarnock in Group H.
 