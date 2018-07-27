Standstill – Manchester United And Tottenham Remain Far Apart On Toby Alderweireld

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United’s valuation of Toby Alderweireld is not close to the sum Tottenham Hotspur are demanding for him this summer, according to Sky Sports News.



The Belgian defender has been on Manchester United’s wishlist in the ongoing window, but negotiations with Tottenham have been difficult and protracted.











While Tottenham are prepared to cash in on the 29-year-old centre-back this summer, they are prepared to dig in their heels to get the price they want from his departure.



And it has been claimed Tottenham value the defender in excess of £50m, far off from the sum Manchester United are prepared to fork out for Alderweireld this summer.





Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in the defender and are looking at other options in the market.



They have not made a bid for the Belgian and the two clubs are not in any formal or informal talks over agreeing a fee for the centre-back this summer.



Manchester United are believed to have turned their attention towards Leicester’s Harry Maguire and are much more willing to spend big on a younger defender.



Leicester have made it clear that they don’t want to sell the player and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United return to the negotiating table for Alderweireld towards the end of the window.

