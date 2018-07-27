XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2018 - 11:29 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Set To Lose Talented Youngster To Ligue 1 Giants

 




Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of losing talented England youth international Reo Griffiths to Lyon this summer.

Averaging a goal per game in the Under-18 league, the Griffiths is considered one of the brightest young talents to come out of the Tottenham academy in recent years.




His current contract with Tottenham expired at the end of last season and despite Spurs’ hopes of signing him up on a new deal, the player is now on his way out of the club.

His representatives have been in advanced negotiations with Lyon and according to French radio station Radio Scoop, the Ligue 1 giants are close to snaring him away from Tottenham.
 


Several other European clubs have been on Griffiths’ trail, but for the moment Lyon are the closest to reaching an agreement with the player and his entourage.

The deal is still not over the line, but Lyon are confident that they will be able to convince the youngster to move to the Groupama Stadium.


The striker has received assurances from Lyon over a clear pathway to first team football, which Tottenham were unable to provide.

Griffiths is about to join a slew of young English footballers such as Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman, who decided to move abroad to give themselves an opportunity to play senior football.
 