West Ham Midfielder Closing In On Italy Return, Deal Close

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is edging closer to the exit door as Sampdoria look to finalise an agreement with the Hammers.



The Spaniard has been eyeing a return to his former club this summer and has already agreed terms on a five-year deal with the Serie A outfit ahead of a proposed switch.











Sampdoria made an initial bid of €10m for the midfielder, but West Ham are claimed to be holding out for a fee of around €12m before sanctioning his sale.



The Italians are reportedly looking to sweeten the deal to find an agreement with West Ham and it has been claimed that a deal could be on the cards.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, West Ham are close to agreeing to the departure of Obiang with the Italian outfit and an agreement is expected to take place.



The final figures of the deal are expected to be around €11M plus bonuses and Obiang is on the verge of returning to Italy this summer.



The two clubs are ironing out the final details of their agreement, but Sampdoria are not expecting any hiccups towards getting the Spaniard’s signing over the line.



Obiang joined West Ham from Sampdoria in 2015 and has turned in 87 appearances during his three years in east London.

