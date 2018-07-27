West Ham Slip In Enquiry For Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have approached Celtic about the possibility of signing French midfielder Olivier Ntcham this summer.



The Hammers have been one of the big spenders in the Premier League in the transfer window, but the club are unlikely to slow down in the final two weeks before deadline day.











Manuel Pellegrini has already brought in Jack Wilshere on a free transfer this summer to strengthen the midfield, but with Pedro Obiang expected to leave, West Ham want to bring in more midfield reinforcements.



And the east London club are looking at solutions north of the border as, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they are interested in Celtic midfielder Ntcham.





It has been claimed that the Hammers have approached the Scottish champions, enquiring about the possible terms of a proposed deal that would see the midfielder move to the London Stadium this summer.



Celtic signed the Frenchman from Manchester City last year and he took little time to settle down at his new club, making 48 appearances in all competitions last season.



He also scored nine goals and provided six assists as he became a key figure of Brendan Rodgers’ side that won the domestic treble again in the 2017/18 campaign.



Ntcham has a contract until 2021 with Celtic, but the club are aware that they could find it hard to convince him to stay if West Ham make a more concrete proposal in the coming days.

