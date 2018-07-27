XRegister
X
06 October 2016

27/07/2018 - 10:45 BST

West Ham Star Agrees Contractual Terms With Sampdoria

 




West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang has agreed terms on a contract with Sampdoria and has been promised a key role at the heart of the Serie A side's midfield next season.

Obiang wants to call time on his three-year spell at West Ham and return to Sampdoria, the club he originally left to move to the Premier League in 2015.




Sampdoria are interested in getting their hands on their former player and have reportedly tabled a €10m bid for the midfielder as they look to push through a deal.

Negotiations between the two clubs are still under way, but according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, Sampdoria have sorted out personal terms with the Spaniard ahead of the proposed switch.
 


Obiang has agreed a five-year deal with the Serie A giants and he has been assured that he will be used at the heart of their midfielder once he rejoins the club.

West Ham are prepared to sell the player, but are claimed to be asking for a fee of around €12m from the Serie A outfit.


More talks are expected to take place over the coming days and there is optimism that the clubs will reach an agreement over a fee as the difference at the moment is not too large.

Obiang is ready to pack his bags at West Ham and is now waiting for Sampdoria to sort out the transfer fee.
 