You Can See Felipe Anderson’s Quality – West Ham Star Impressed With New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham skipper Mark Noble has been impressed with what he has seen from new signing Felipe Anderson, who he believes has got all sorts of ability.



Both Anderson and Noble were on the pitch as the Hammers ran out 3-1 winners against Aston Villa at the Banks's Stadium at Walsall on Wednesday night.











Anderson was involved in the move, along with another new signing Fabian Balbuena, that led to Marko Arnautovic's brilliant goal.



Noble was impressed with what he saw from the club's record signing, insisting that it was clear to witness the quality the club have brought in with the signing of Anderson.





Revealing his conversation with the Brazilian ahead of the match, the skipper told his club's official website: “You know Felipe has got all sorts of ability and I told him just to go out and enjoy himself.



"He started a little bit nervous, but then he played some fantastic passes. You can see how much quality he’s got."



Noble also took time to speak about yet another new team member, Balbuena, who he believes is good on the ball besides being a proper defender.



“With Fabian, you see exactly what he is.



"He’s a proper defender and is good on the ball and really good at passing out from the back."



West Ham's next match in pre-season will be against Ipswich Town, with their first match of the season scheduled to be played against Liverpool on 12th August.

