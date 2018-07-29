Chelsea Could Throw Spanner In AC Milan’s Transfer Plans By Pushing For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea’s interest in Juventus defender Mattia Caldara is threatening AC Milan’s hopes of signing the defender on a swap deal involving Leonardo Bonucci.



The Blues have been in talks with Juventus over a proposed deal for Daniele Rugani and the two clubs again met in Nice for further negotiations on Saturday.











Chelsea also retain an interest in Gonzalo Higuain and are expected to propose a double deal to sign the striker and Rugani from Juventus this summer.



However, Maurizio Sarri wants to add more defensive resources to his squad and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are also considering signing Caldara from Juventus.





The Italian champions signed the centre-back from Atalanta in January before loaning him out to the club for the rest of the season.



The defender could be on his way out of Juventus this summer as the club are in talks to sign Bonucci from AC Milan on a swap deal involving Caldara.



The two clubs have been negotiating over the last few days and are inching towards an agreement, but Chelsea’s renewed interest in Caldara is threatening to blow up their plans.



Juventus are open to listening to other offers, but are keen to do a deal with AC Milan as it would mean the return of Bonucci this summer.

