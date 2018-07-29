XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/07/2018 - 16:05 BST

Chelsea Eye Gonzalo Higuain In Double Deal With Juventus Defender

 




Chelsea are set to request Juventus to involve Gonzalo Higuain in a double deal that would see the striker and Daniele Rugani move to England this summer.

Juventus are prepared to listen to offers for the Argentina international and AC Milan have identified the striker as one of their top goals for the ongoing window.




Chelsea have been in talks with Juventus over signing Rugani and the two clubs had another transfer summit in Nice over agreeing a deal for the Italy defender this summer.

Higuain also remains on their agenda and according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the Blues are prepared to make specific request to Juventus in order to land the 30-year-old striker.
 


It has been claimed Chelsea do not want to treat Rugani and the Higuain deals separately and are set to propose a double deal to sign the Juventus duo.

The Argentinian remains on Maurizio Sarri’s wishlist of targets, but there are suggestions Chelsea could dither over signing a striker of his age this summer due to club policy.


However, with Alvaro Morata keen to leave, the Blues are in the market for a striker and Higuain remains Sarri’s top target to replace the Spaniard.
 