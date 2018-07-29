Claim From Italy: Juventus Star Snubs Chelsea Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has rejected the possibility of joining Chelsea, but Manchester City remain interested in signing the player.



The Bosnian recently stated that he is not too concerned about the speculation surrounding his future at Juventus this summer.











Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the midfielder and Maurizio Sarri is keen to sign him if N’Golo Kante leaves the club, but it seems a transfer to west London is out of question.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Pjanic has rejected any notion of moving to Chelsea and has made it clear that he is happy at Juventus at the moment.





The 28-year-old is not currently planning to leave Juventus, but his agent has indicated to the Bianconeri if he receive a good offer a transfer would not be out of question.



For the moment Pjanic does not have that kind of offer on his table, but it has been claimed Manchester City are preparing to test the water with regards to taking him to England.



Juventus are aware of the interest in the midfielder and would be willing to negotiate his transfer if they receive an offer in the region of €100m for him.

