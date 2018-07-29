Claim From Italy: Serie A Outfit Preparing Offer For Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are preparing to send an offer for Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira this summer, it has been claimed.



A product of the Leeds academy, the young midfielder has emerged as one of the brightest young talents to come out of the club’s stable in recent years.











He has been playing regular football for the Whites when he has been fit and available and is expected to be part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for next season.



However, the England Under-21 international’s development has not gone under the radar and it has been claimed Leeds could soon receive an offer for Vieira this summer.





According to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, Sampdoria are interested in the young Englishman and are set to table an offer for the midfielder with Leeds in the ongoing transfer window.



Sampdoria remain alive in their attempts to sign Pedro Obiang from West Ham, but another midfielder remains on their agenda and Vieira has emerged as the target.



Leeds are likely to resist Vieira's departure unless Sampdoria present an offer which cannot be refused.



Vieira recently broke into the England Under-21 set up and has earned three youth caps for his country.

