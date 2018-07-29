Exit Avenue For Tottenham Hotspur Flop Shut Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce coach Phillip Cocu has put the brakes on his club’s pursuit to re-sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen on another loan deal.



Following a disastrous first season at Tottenham, he was shipped out on loan to Fenerbahce last summer, where he scored just five league goals in 18 appearances for the club, with injuries playing their part.











The Dutchman has been left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour and Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that the player is not part of his plans going forward.



Spurs are looking to ship him out again this summer and Fenerbahce were believed to be interested in taking him back to Turkey in the ongoing window.





But it seems the plans have changed at Fenerbahce and according to Turkish daily Milliyet, coach Cocu has told the club hierarchy that he is not interested in signing Janssen.



The Fenerbahce boss wants a different kind of striker in his squad and has informed the club accordingly, stating Janssen is not part of his vision.



Tottenham are desperate to see the Dutchman leave, but for the moment it seems the Fenerbahce option is out of the equation.



There is talk of interest from Dutch clubs in the striker, but nothing concrete has evolved from all the speculation.

