In-demand Chelsea Star Won’t Quit Stamford Bridge

Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to leave his suitors disappointed this summer as he wants to stay at Chelsea.



The midfielder only moved to the Blues last summer from Monaco, but struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge and could find life even tougher following the arrival of Jorginho from Napoli.











Italian giants AC Milan and Inter have been showing interest in Bakayoko, while Sevilla are thinking about the midfielder as a replacement for Steven N'Zonzi.



But, according to RMC Sport, Bakayoko does not want to leave Chelsea.





The French midfielder is determined to resist interest in his services and has no desire to end his Stamford Bridge adventure so soon.



Chelsea splurged around £40m to take Bakayoko from Monaco and he put pen to paper to a five-year contract with the Blues.



He made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Blues last term, but was subject to criticism from some Chelsea fans.



Bakayoko has won one cap for France.

