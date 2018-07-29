Leeds United Book Patrick Bamford In For Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will put Middlesbrough forward Patrick Bamford through his medical paces on Monday ahead of a move for the 24-year-old to Elland Road.



The Whites are stepping up their transfer activity ahead of the start of the new Championship season and have just landed left-back Barry Douglas from Wolverhampton Wanderers.











They are now set to follow that up by scooping up Bamford, having agreed a fee of £7m for his signature, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



Leeds have booked Bamford in for a medical on Monday.





Middlesbrough only signed Bamford from Premier League giants Chelsea last year, shelling out £5.5m to take him to the Riverside in January.



Boro boss Tony Pulis has now decided he can do without the forward.



As long as he sails through the medical, Bamford will take his place in the Leeds squad, playing under legendary Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa.



The forward has considerable Championship experience, with prior loan spells at Derby County and Middlesbrough, along with his permanent spell at the Riverside.

