XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/07/2018 - 16:32 BST

Leeds United Book Patrick Bamford In For Medical

 




Leeds United will put Middlesbrough forward Patrick Bamford through his medical paces on Monday ahead of a move for the 24-year-old to Elland Road.

The Whites are stepping up their transfer activity ahead of the start of the new Championship season and have just landed left-back Barry Douglas from Wolverhampton Wanderers.




They are now set to follow that up by scooping up Bamford, having agreed a fee of £7m for his signature, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds have booked Bamford in for a medical on Monday.
 


Middlesbrough only signed Bamford from Premier League giants Chelsea last year, shelling out £5.5m to take him to the Riverside in January.

Boro boss Tony Pulis has now decided he can do without the forward.


As long as he sails through the medical, Bamford will take his place in the Leeds squad, playing under legendary Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The forward has considerable Championship experience, with prior loan spells at Derby County and Middlesbrough, along with his permanent spell at the Riverside.
 