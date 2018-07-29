Leeds United Eye Filling Two More Positions After Patrick Bamford Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are still looking to land a midfielder and a winger after they sealing the signing of Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough.



The Whites are set to give Bamford a medical on Monday after agreeing a fee of £7m for the former Chelsea man with Tony Pulis' side.











Leeds sealed the signing of left-back Barry Douglas from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, but they will not be finished yet, even when Bamford joins.



Ahead of the start of the new Championship season, Leeds are still aiming to recruit a midfielder and a winger, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





The Whites were in for winger Florian Jozefzoon, but missed out as the Dutchman decided to sign for Championship rivals Derby County.



It remains to be seen who Leeds have on their agenda, but they have been linked with wanting multiple Premier League players on loan.



And while the transfer window remains open, for permanent signings until 9th August and loan signings until 31st August, Leeds could do business.



The Whites have again been set a top six finish as their target for the coming campaign.

