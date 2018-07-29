XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/07/2018 - 18:03 BST

Leeds United Eye Filling Two More Positions After Patrick Bamford Arrival

 




Leeds United are still looking to land a midfielder and a winger after they sealing the signing of Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough.

The Whites are set to give Bamford a medical on Monday after agreeing a fee of £7m for the former Chelsea man with Tony Pulis' side.




Leeds sealed the signing of left-back Barry Douglas from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, but they will not be finished yet, even when Bamford joins.

Ahead of the start of the new Championship season, Leeds are still aiming to recruit a midfielder and a winger, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


The Whites were in for winger Florian Jozefzoon, but missed out as the Dutchman decided to sign for Championship rivals Derby County.

It remains to be seen who Leeds have on their agenda, but they have been linked with wanting multiple Premier League players on loan.


And while the transfer window remains open, for permanent signings until 9th August and loan signings until 31st August, Leeds could do business.

The Whites have again been set a top six finish as their target for the coming campaign.
 