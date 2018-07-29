XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/07/2018 - 16:40 BST

Leeds United Terminate Matej Vydra Interest

 




Leeds United have ended their pursuit of Derby County striker Matej Vydra, it has been claimed.

The Yorkshire giants have been looking to take Vydra to Elland Road, with a fee of around £11m expected to be paid to Derby.




However, Vydra's financial demands have proven to be a problem Leeds cannot overcome and the Whites are instead signing Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough.

And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites' push for Vydra is over.
 


The Derby hitman is rated by new Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, but it appears the Championship club are not prepared to put the money in to seal the deal.

It remains to be seen if there are other irons in the fire for Vydra this summer.


Derby have been open to letting the striker leave for the right price as they look to balance the books.

The Rams have just signed Jack Marriott from Peterborough United and were tipped to sell Vydra to Leeds to finance a move for Ipswich Town striker Martyn Waghorn.
 