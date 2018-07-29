XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/07/2018 - 15:26 BST

Nottingham Forest and Swansea Poised To Miss Out On Target As Liverpool Accept Bid

 




Championship pair Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are set to miss out on Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella, who is Rosenborg bound.

The youngster has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer as he seeks regular playing time and Swansea and Forest have been linked with wanting him.




But, according to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have accepted an offer for Chirivella from Norwegian giants Rosenborg.

The Norwegian side have offered an initial fee of £2.4m for the midfielder, with add-ons meaning it could hit £3.5m.
 


Liverpool could look for a buy-back clause to be included in the deal.

The 21-year-old spent last term on loan in the Netherlands with Willem II, featuring on a regular basis and kicking on with his development.


The youngster joined the Reds from Valencia's academy in 2013 and then made his senior debut for the club in the Europa League against Bordeaux in 2015.

Rosenborg are currently in the thick of the Norwegian league season and are 3-1 down after in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier against Celtic.
 