06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/07/2018 - 16:50 BST

Representatives of Celtic Star Play Down Transfer Link

 




Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has not had contact from French giants Marseille, his representatives have insisted, playing down the transfer link.

The goal-getter has been linked with a switch to Marseille as speculation continues over his future at Celtic.




Dembele's exploits in Scotland have caused a number of clubs to monitor his situation, but it does not appear that Marseille are pushing to take him to France at present.

Indeed, according to France Football, Dembele's representatives have been clear that there is no new contact from Marseille.
 


At present the Ligue 1 side have not come forward for Dembele.

There is still substantial time for Marseille to move to sign Dembele though, if they are eyeing the striker.


Rudi Garcia's side finished fourth in Ligue 1 last term and are looking to strengthen to get closer to Paris Saint-Germain in the forthcoming campaign.

Dembele, 22, has been on the books at Celtic since a 2016 move from Fulham.
 