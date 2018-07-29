Teen Talent Cancels Tottenham Hotspur Contract Amid Ligue 1 Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Reo Griffiths has already left Tottenham Hotspur amid interest in his services from French giants Lyon.



The England youth international, who averaged a goal a game for Tottenham in the Under-18s league, has been marked out for a bright future.











But it will not be at White Hart Lane.



Indeed, according to football.london, Griffiths has already terminated his contract at Tottenham to leave the club.





It had been thought that the 18-year-old striker could travel with Spurs to the United States, where Mauricio Pochettino's men are on International Champions Cup duty.



But Griffiths was missing from the travelling party and it has emerged he has left Spurs.



The youngster has been heavily tipped for a switch to Lyon as he looks to kick on his development.



Regardless of whether the young, highly rated talent decides to continue his career in Ligue 1 with Lyon, he has opted to quit Tottenham to take the next step.

