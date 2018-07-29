True – Napoli President Confirms Interest In Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Napoli’s interest in Matteo Darmian, but insisted that he is only one of a number of options the club are looking into at the moment.



Darmian has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer and return to Italy in order to play more regular football from next season.











He has been keen on a move to Juventus and has agreed terms on a contract, but the Italian champions have struggled to come to an agreement with Manchester United over a fee.



Napoli are reportedly assessing the option of signing him on a loan deal this summer as part of their plans to recruit a full-back and are prepared to compete with Juventus for the defender’s signature.





And the Napoli president confirmed that the club are indeed interested in signing Darmian, but indicated he is simply one of a number of players on their radar.



Asked if Napoli are considering signing Darmian on loan, De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss: “True.



“I told you we are looking at six profiles.”



Darmian joined Manchester United from Torino in 2015 and has won the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford.

