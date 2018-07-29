Turkish Giants In Talks To Sign Chelsea Star On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made an offer to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on a season-long loan deal this summer.



Zouma has been left out of Chelsea’s pre-season touring party this summer due to injuries and he is currently in London as he looks to recover ahead of the start of the season.











He spent last season on loan at Stoke and there are suggestions Chelsea are open to loaning him out again in the ongoing transfer window.



Zouma is keen to play regular football and it has been claimed that he could be on his way to Turkey on another season-long loan deal this summer.





According to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce have made a move to sign the Frenchman on a loan deal and are currently in talks with Chelsea over his proposed switch.



The Turkish giants are claimed to have offered a €1.5m loan fee, but Chelsea are holding out for a figure of around €3.5m, before allowing Zouma to move to Turkey.



Newcastle United are also said to be interested in Zouma, but the defender is believed to be unwilling to play in another team who could be fighting for survival in the Premier League next season.

