Under Steven Gerrard, More Organised – Rangers Star Enjoying Life Under Manager

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has indicated that he is enjoying life under Steven Gerrard after being forced to leave the club on loan last season.



Halliday did not find favour with then manager Pedro Caixinha last summer and was loaned out to Azerbaijan outfit FK Gabala until January.











By the time the midfielder returned to Rangers, Caixinha had been shown the door and Graeme Murty was in charge, someone who decided to use his experience towards the end of last season.



Halliday conceded that he did not see a future for himself at Rangers when Caixinha was in charge, so had to leave the club on loan.





However, he admit that under Gerrard there has been a refreshing change of approach at Rangers and he has even had a few positive discussions with the new manager.



The midfielder indicated that Rangers under the Liverpool legend are much more organised and structured.



Halliday told Rangers TV: “I had a different kind of relationship with Pedro at that time.



“Obviously my future wasn’t at the football club at that present stage so I had to go out on loan.



“I was there for six months, obviously came back and played a few games towards the end of last season.”



He added: “I have obviously been involved since I came back with the gaffer, had a few chats with him and it’s really refreshing the approach of the football club and training every single day.



“It is very structured, very organised and very enjoyable for the players.”

