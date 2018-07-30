AC Milan Sporting Director Leonardo Holds Talks With Agent of Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has held talks with the agent of Chelsea target Bernard this afternoon.



Bernard is a free agent following the end of his contract with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk.











He has attracted interest from a number of clubs due to his contractual status and Chelsea are claimed to be in the mix to land his signature.



But AC Milan are making a push for the winger and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Leonardo has been in talks with the player's agent.





Bernard's agent jetted into Milan earlier today and then headed to Casa Milan for discussions with Leonardo.



It is unclear what offer the Italian giants have put Bernard's way as they look to strengthen their squad at the San Siro.



The 25-year-old moved to Shakhtar Donetsk from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in 2013.



He has been capped on 14 occasions by Brazil at senior international level.

