Agent of Chelsea Target Bernard Jets Into Milan

The agent of Brazilian winger Bernard, whose client has been linked with Chelsea in recent days, has arrived in Milan.



Bernard is hot property this summer after his contract at Shakhtar Donetsk expired, meaning he is a free agent.











The winger has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United all credited with holding an interest in him.



Chelsea have looked to be in pole position in recent days, but AC Milan are also in the mix.





And, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Bernard's agent has now jetted into Milan for talks.



AC Milan believe the winger would be a good fit and, available on a free transfer, is a low cost option.



As a free agent there is no rush for Bernard to take a decision about his future and he can move outside the transfer window system.



Still just 25 years old, Bernard made 157 appearances at Shakhtar Donetsk as he won three Ukrainian league titles.

