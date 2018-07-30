XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

30/07/2018 - 23:55 BST

Alfredo Morelos Will Score More If We Do This – Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes that Alfredo Morelos will score more goals if he is provided with the right kind of deliveries by his team-mates.

The 22-year-old found the back of the net for the first time this season recently, scoring against NK Osijek in the first leg of Rangers' Europa League second qualifying round clash last Thursday.




He was given a start in the friendly against Wigan this weekend and did not disappoint, scoring yet another goal and in the process impressing the manager.

The youngster though had to taken off later on, though Gerrard believes that it is "just a bang" and nothing else.
 


Expressing his optimism about seeing Morelos score more goals, Gerrard said that if given the chance and provided with the right deliveries he will score more.

"He showed his importance again, the first goal is always important", Gerrard was quoted as saying by the BBC.


"He's in that area where we like him, and if we get the right deliveries and the right service into him he'll score."

Gerrard will hope to have Morelos at his disposal in the match against NK Osijek in the second leg of the Europa League qualifier on 2nd August.
 