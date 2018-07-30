XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2018 - 12:28 BST

Can Play In Any Team – Davinson Sanchez Backs Everton and Wolves Target Yerry Mina

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has backed Colombia team-mate Yerry Mina as able to play in any side in the world, amid transfer speculation linking the Barcelona man with Everton and Wolves.

Barcelona only signed Mina in the January transfer window earlier this year, but the Catalan giants have already decided to offload the centre-back.




Even a good World Cup for Mina, during which he helped Colombia to reach the last 16, did not lead to a rethink at the Camp Nou.

He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League pair Everton and Wolves, and Sanchez has no doubt about Mina's talent.
 


"He has the conditions to play in any team in the world", Sanchez was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport.

"If he continues at Barcelona or takes a step to a team where he has more opportunities, it will be his decision, his decisions will be made with his team.


"He is very calm and is now trying to make the best decisions", the Tottenham man added. 

A Premier League move for Mina could see the defender go up against Sanchez in the forthcoming campaign.

Mina is also on the agenda of French giants Lyon, but the Ligue 1 club are assessing a number of options as they look to sign a centre-back.
 