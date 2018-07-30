Chelsea Set For Fresh Daniele Rugani Deal Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea officials are in Italy to hold further talks with Juventus aimed at taking Daniele Rugani to Stamford Bridge this summer.



New Blues boss Maurizio Sarri wants to land Rugani and Chelsea have been looking to put a deal in place.











But talks have dragged on and further discussions will be held in Milan on Tuesday, with Chelsea officials in Italy, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



With the clock ticking down on the transfer window for Premier League clubs to sign players, Chelsea will be keen to make progress quickly.





It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can achieve a breakthrough in negotiations on Tuesday.



Rugani made just 22 appearances in Serie A for Juventus over the course of last season, but continues to be considered a future defensive star by the Bianconeri.



And Juventus have the central defender under contract for a further three years.



Rugani has been capped on seven occasions by Italy.

