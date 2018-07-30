Claim From Italy: Leeds United To Receive Initial €6.5m From Ronaldo Vieira To Sampdoria Sale

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are paying a total of €7m to Leeds United to land highly-rated young midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.



The Serie A side have agreed a deal with Leeds for the England Under-21 international and are closing in on what would be a shock swoop.











Vieira is due to fly to Italy this evening and will then be given a medical by Sampdoria on Tuesday, ahead of signing on the dotted line.



Now the fee make-up has come out and, according to Sky Italia, Sampdoria will pay Leeds an initial €6.5m for Vieira.





The deal also includes a bonus of €500,000, meaning Leeds could earn €7m from selling the midfielder.



New Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not made Vieira central to his pre-season work at Elland Road.



And the Argentine tactician is not opposed to seeing the midfielder leave.



Vieira suffered last season amid a campaign of managerial churn at Leeds, but will now look to kick on with his development in Italy.

