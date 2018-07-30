XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2018 - 13:18 BST

Claim From Italy: Leeds United To Receive Initial €6.5m From Ronaldo Vieira To Sampdoria Sale

 




Sampdoria are paying a total of €7m to Leeds United to land highly-rated young midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.

The Serie A side have agreed a deal with Leeds for the England Under-21 international and are closing in on what would be a shock swoop.




Vieira is due to fly to Italy this evening and will then be given a medical by Sampdoria on Tuesday, ahead of signing on the dotted line.

Now the fee make-up has come out and, according to Sky Italia, Sampdoria will pay Leeds an initial €6.5m for Vieira.
 


The deal also includes a bonus of €500,000, meaning Leeds could earn €7m from selling the midfielder.

New Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not made Vieira central to his pre-season work at Elland Road.


And the Argentine tactician is not opposed to seeing the midfielder leave. 

Vieira suffered last season amid a campaign of managerial churn at Leeds, but will now look to kick on with his development in Italy.
 