X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/07/2018 - 13:45 BST

Contact Made: Tottenham Hotspur Gather Information Over Swoop For La Liga Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur are keen on landing Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia and have touched base to gather information ahead of a potential swoop.

Kondogbia spent last term on loan at Valencia in La Liga from Italian giants Inter and put his career back on track.




Valencia signed him on a permanent basis earlier this summer, but Tottenham are still looking to take Kondogbia to White Hart Lane.

According to France Football, they have initiated contact for the midfielder and are gathering information about the likely cost of a deal.
 


Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he expects to make signings before the transfer window for incoming players shuts for Premier League clubs on 9th August.

He has long had an interest in Kondogbia and may move to make sure the Frenchman arrives.


Kondogbia impressed with Monaco between 2013 and 2015 and earned a big money switch to Italy with Inter. 

He struggled to live up to expectations in Serie A though and helped Valencia to a finish of fourth in La Liga last term.
 