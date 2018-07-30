Fee Agreed: Leeds United Midfielder Ronaldo Vieira Due At Sampdoria For Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are set to complete the signing of Ronaldo Vieira from Leeds United for a fee of €7m.



The Serie A side have been showing interest in the young midfielder and have moved quickly to agree a fee with Leeds to take him to Italy.











According to Sky Italia, Vieira will be given a medical by Sampdoria on Tuesday; he is due to arrive in Italy on Monday evening.



Sampdoria will pay Leeds a fee of €7m for the England youth international if he passes his medical without incident.





Vieira has been tipped for big things, with his potential exciting Leeds supporters.



But the midfielder is now all set to continue his career in the Italian top flight with Sampdoria.



Selling Vieira will also bring in funds for Leeds, who signed Barry Douglas from Wolves at the weekend and are poised to pay £7m for Middlesbrough forward Patrick Bamford.



And Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has come to the view he can make do without Vieira.

