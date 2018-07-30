Inter Desperate To Offload Everton and Wolves Target Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are keen to sell Joao Mario as soon as possible, with Real Betis having not lost sight of the Everton and Wolves linked star.



Mario spent the second half of last season on loan in the Premier League at West Ham United and is expected to be on the move again this summer.











He has been linked with a Premier League switch to Everton, while Wolves have also been mooted as a potential destination for the Portugal international schemer.



And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are keen to get Mario off the books as soon as possible.





The Italian giants want to make room on the wage bill for new signings and want to see Mario exit the San Siro.



Real Betis also remain a potential destination for Mario, in addition to the Premier League pair.



According to Spanish daily Diario de Sevilla, Real Betis have not lost sight of Mario and could offer him the chance to play his football in La Liga next season.



The 25-year-old made 13 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last term.

