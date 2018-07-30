XRegister
X
30/07/2018 - 11:36 BST

It’s Clear I Want To Add In This Position – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard On Transfer Wish

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted he is hoping that the Gers can land a centre-back sooner rather than later.

Gerrard had been hoping to see Rangers conclude a deal for Manchester City defender Kean Byran, but the move collapsed and the club are assessing other targets.




The Ibrox outfit have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, adding ten players to the ranks, but Gerrard remains keen to get a centre-back in through the door.

And the Rangers boss says that he is not short of potential options, with the club's scouts having been monitoring a number of players.
 


"We have loads of targets that we have been monitoring", Gerrard was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't get an agreement with Kean. He wants to keep his options open and we respect that.


"You can see quite clearly that we need a centre-back so that is definitely an area that we are trying to add in. 

"Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later", the Rangers boss concluded.

Rangers are also looking to land Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty, but have already seen the Jambos knock back a bid of £200,000.

The ball is now in Rangers' court to go back in for Lafferty.
 